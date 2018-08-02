Tips for making your White Linen Night look last all year long

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Whatever the weather, fun is definitely in the forecast for this weekend’s Hancock Whitney White Linen Night. Fashion and art will be in the spotlight as patrons descend on the 300 to 700 blocks of Julia Street and throughout the New Orleans Arts District.

But what happens to all that white linen after August 4th?

“I am not going to pack my white linens; I wear my linens all year round,” says Jade Austin, owner of the Magazine Street store that bears his name.

“It’s not something that’s going in my closet; we don’t have to put our white linens away anymore,” he says.

Jade and fashion stylist Tracee Dundas agree that the rule of “no white after Labor Day” is one that can be broken.

And if you don’t want to stay in pure white, stylists say there are lots of ways to use other colorful clothing and accessories to give your white linen longevity.

“Pairing your white linen with pops of color would be fabulous, especially to kind of extend that look throughout the rest of the year,” says Trashy Diva stylist Angie Griffith.

Trashy Diva shops are known for their signature prints that reflect trends popular during the '40s and '50s.

Matching your white with a solid of a darker shade is also an option; Jade suggests brown or olive colored bottoms matched with white linen tailored tops to keep a fall wardrobe on point.

Angie suggests cheerful tie tops that can go over sundresses or sleeveless camisoles in order to create a fresh style statement.

The bottom line? Invest in the right clothes for White Linen Night and you could be walking fashion forward for the rest of the year.