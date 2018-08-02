× Time capsule placed inside Beauregard pedestal to be opened Friday

NEW ORLEANS — Crews working last week to remove the pedestal that once held the PGT Beauregard monument unearthed a time capsule that was placed inside the pedestal nearly 105 years ago.

The capsule — a copper box that contains a Confederate states seal, Confederate and U.S. flags, photos of Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis, and more — has been donated to the Louisiana State Museum.

It will be opened at 10 a.m. Friday at 1000 Chartres Street in the French Quarter.