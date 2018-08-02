The Lagniappe Classic Dog Show kicks off in Kenner, and it’s a howling good time!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENNER, La. -- As we continue on into the dog days of summer, we are celebrating all dogs in the annual Lagniappe Classic all-breed dog show.

Over the weekend, 1,100 dogs will be pampered and paraded at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner.

Each day, these dogs and their owners will be competing for the coveted "Best in Show."

The event kicked off on Thursday and will have a variety of events through Sunday, August 5th.

There will be vendors at the show selling treats and other goodies for pets.

In addition, Canine Good Citizen testing will be offered on both Saturday and Sunday in the lobby.

The cost is $15 to have your dog certified, and your dog must be registered with AKC.

Organizers discuss all of the pre-show work that is done with the dogs as they get beautified for the judges.

"The short-coated dogs, they get a bath before the show and then they come and show. They get their toe nails done or they get their whiskers cut off, but that is it," says organizer, Deborah Verdon.

So, if you are having a "ruff" day, then you can enjoy 12 shows at the Pontchartrain Center that are hosted by the Louisiana Kennel club and Metairie Kennel Club.