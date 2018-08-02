Pizza and the Playbook: Norbert Rome

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Dillard University Women's Basketball Head Coach Norbert Rome sits down with Karen Loftus this week on Pizza and the Playbook at Reginelli's to talk about his team's resurgence, making it to the national NAIA Tournament, and the experience getting to coach at his alma mater.

Karen Loftus: "You're coming-off a pretty historic season for Dillard Women's Basketball. You guys were GCAC regular season and tournament champs, you made it to the national tournament. How exciting was this year for your guys?

Norbert Rome: "It was extremely exciting. We just had a blessed opportunity to be able to go out and represent the university. I thought we did a great job doing that."

KL: "You've been with the program a long time-- 11 years and then 5 as the head coach. How have you seen the women's program grow over the years and you being apart of the rebuilding process?"

NR: "It's been a total team effort. We've been in it since the ground floor. We've been putting-in a lot of hard work but it's been exciting to be able to go from where we were to where we are right now."

KL: "Now you went to Dillard. Is there an extra vested interest in making sure that Dillard hoops is on the map?"

NR: "You know Bleu Devils, we definitely have that pride. We definitely want to do our best and represent Dillard all the time. The Bleu World Order. That's how we look at it."

KL: "We were talking about your coaching path and how you got into coaching. You said you always wanted to be a coach. What's your favorite thing about your career path?"

NR: "The ability to help other people to become the best versions of themselves and to allow them to be able to take advantage of the opportunity that they have."

KL: "What's your favorite type of pizza?"

NR: "Reginelli's and supreme. I love supreme pizza."

KL: "Alright. Looks pretty good over there."