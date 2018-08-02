On ice: Saints add ‘cold trailer’ to battle August heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La. -- Saints training camp in Metairie is always a blazing hot affair, but not so much in 2018.

The Saints have added a cold trailer. Head coach Sean Payton said it's from Boudreaux's Sports in Lafayette. The temperature inside is 25 degrees.

Position groups take turns going into the trailer to cool off. Inside are more than a dozen chairs. Payton said the temps inside are perfect for NFL players, and for "Atlantic salmon."

Asked about his reaction to walking into the tent, linebacker AJ Klein was to the point.

"Thank God," said Klein.

Cool beans.