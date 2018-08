Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STUDIO CITY, CA -- MARSHA! MARSHA! MARSHA!

NSYNC's Lance Bass wants to get his hands on the iconic Brady Bunch house.

Lance is one of five potential BUY BUY BUY’ers who have put an offer on the home.

Whether the other four are JC, Justin, Chris, or Joey remains a mystery...

The house - at 11222 Dilling Street in Studio City, California - is for sale for nearly $1.9 million.

The last time the house was sold was in 1973 for $60,000.