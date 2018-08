× NOPD Detectives investigate early morning murder in the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is currently investigating a murder at the intersection of Bienville and Decatur streets.

The initial call was received at about 3:10 a.m. Initial reports from the scene show a male victim suffering an apparent gunshot wound.

He has died at an area hospital.

Officers have apprehended a male suspect at the scene.

No further information available at this time.