Niece arrested in stabbing death of Slidell woman

SLIDELL, La. — A Slidell woman who was found stabbed to death in her home this week reportedly died at the hands of her niece, police said.

Police found the victim, 65-year-old Dianne Bercy, in her home at 1005 Paige Court while performing a welfare check. Her sister told police she had not heard from Bercy in several days.

Bercy had “unusual injuries,” police said, and her vehicle was also missing from the home. Investigators determined that she had been stabbed multiple times.

According to Slidell PD, Kenya Despenza, 39, has been arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on a first-degree murder charge. She was previously being held for theft of a motor vehicle after she was found to be in possession of Bercy’s vehicle. Police identified Despenza as a person-of-interest earlier this week.