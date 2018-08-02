New Orleans movie composer can track a whole movie on a single keyboard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- When you watch your favorite films or TV shows, you know music plays an important part in films.

Some movies have an electronic feel, while other sounds like symphonies. But what if I told you that you really couldn't tell the difference between real instruments or fake instruments?

Most films now days are composed on a single keyboard with advanced music programs and sounds.

Jay Weigel of New Orleans is a distinguished composer, producer, conductor, arranger, orchestrator, and contractor for film, TV, music recordings and concerts. Today Jay's main focus is composing for film.

He's composed films like Our Brand Is Crisis, The Campaign, Get Hard, Tyler Perry films, and more.

Most of Jay's films are composed in his studio on a keyboard. He can select any instrument to play when he hits a key. Those notes he plays then convert to sheet music notes through the computer so if a film with a big budget wanted an orchestra, he would compose the music on his keyboard first, record the notes and then print out the sheet music for every instrument.

So you never know when you're watching a film if the instruments you hear are real or not. That's the power of today's technology!