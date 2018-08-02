× Man shot in the legs while riding bike in the 7th ward

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating a shooting reported to have occurred at the intersection of St. Anthony and North Tonti Street.

Initial reports show that a male victim was reportedly riding his bicycle eastbound on North Rocheblave street at about 10:17 p.m. on August 1 when he heard an argument, then gunshots rang out.

The victim then discovered he had been shot in both legs and was transported via private conveyance to a hospital in Jefferson Parish for treatment.

No further details are available at this time.