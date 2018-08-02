Draw me a scutoid: Scientists discover new shape

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- By now you've probably heard of the shape that scientists have discovered called the scutoid. It is a new shape to math, but not new to nature.

According to scientists, the scutoid is the shape that a group of cells in the body form in the curves of the organs. Scientists define this shape as looking like a bent prism with five slightly slanted sides and one of the corners is cut off.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez hit the streets to see if anyone could actually draw this shape!

Here's what the scutoid actually looks like.