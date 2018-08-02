× Coolinary at Arnaud’s Restaurant

Coolinary New Orleans

“During the month of August, experience cuisine that delights your palate and is an integral part of the history and culture of New Orleans. This annual culinary tradition features specially priced prix-fixe lunch, dinner and brunch menus.” – coolinaryneworleans.com

August 1-31, 2018

Offers: 3-course dinner menus for $39 or less 3-course brunch menus for $39 or less 2- or 3-course lunch menus for $20 or less



Arnaud’s Restaurant

“Join us in celebrating our 100th anniversary! Located steps off of Bourbon Street in the heart of the French Quarter, Arnaud’s offers classic Creole Cuisine and exemplary service in beautifully restored turn-of-the-century dining rooms. Since its inception in 1918, Arnaud’s has remained true to its traditions and courtesies.” – coolinaryneworleans.com

