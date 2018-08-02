Coolinary at Arnaud’s Restaurant
“During the month of August, experience cuisine that delights your palate and is an integral part of the history and culture of New Orleans. This annual culinary tradition features specially priced prix-fixe lunch, dinner and brunch menus.” – coolinaryneworleans.com
- August 1-31, 2018
- List of the 112 participating restaurants
- Offers:
- 3-course dinner menus for $39 or less
- 3-course brunch menus for $39 or less
- 2- or 3-course lunch menus for $20 or less
Click here for more information about Coolinary New Orleans.
*******
“Join us in celebrating our 100th anniversary! Located steps off of Bourbon Street in the heart of the French Quarter, Arnaud’s offers classic Creole Cuisine and exemplary service in beautifully restored turn-of-the-century dining rooms. Since its inception in 1918, Arnaud’s has remained true to its traditions and courtesies.” – coolinaryneworleans.com
- Address:
- 813 Bienville Street
- New Orleans, LA 70112
- Phone Number:
- (504) 523-5433
- Menus:
- Hours:
- Dinner
- Monday – Sunday: 6:00pm – 10:00pm
- Jazz Brunch
- Sunday: 10:00am – 2:30pm
- Closed
- Restaurant is closed August 26th – Labor Day.
- Dinner
- Website
Click here for more information about Arnaud’s Restaurant.