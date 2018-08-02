Cavan does Coolinary!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Try some delicious coastal cuisine in a 19th Century Garden District mansion.

Chef Nathan Richard says his goal is to have lots of fun dishes at Cavan. "Some are meant to be eaten with your hands, or shared - we want you to come in and have a good time."

Their Coolinary menu is full of bestsellers, like their salmon poke tacos, and jerk fish with guacamole rice and watermelon barbecue. Yup - barbeque sauce made out of watermelon! Their dessert, key lime pie, is to die for!

Richard told us why he loves Coolinary, "Coolinary is a perfect time of the year to come in and almost be a tourist in your own city, you can go to restaurant to restaurant to restaurant. I take advantage of it"

Dinner Menu

First Course

choice of

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

Corn Fritters

Second Course

choice of

Jerk Rubbed Fish

with charred watermelon bbq & guacamole rice

Cavan Single Stack Burger

with American cheese, comeback sauce & Sazerac bbq

Fried Chicken Sandwich

with Tabasco buffalo sauce & blue cheese aioli

Sweet Curry Shrimp & Grits

with toasted coconut & stewed piperade

Third Course

choice of

Key Lime Pie

with graham cracker crust & vanilla cream

Peanut Butter Bar

with espresso-chocolate syrup & spiced candied peanuts



$30

Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.

Lunch Menu

First Course

choice of

Second Course

choice of

$18

Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.