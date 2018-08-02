Cavan does Coolinary!

NEW ORLEANS - Try some delicious coastal cuisine in a 19th Century Garden District mansion.
Chef Nathan Richard says his goal is to have lots of fun dishes at Cavan. "Some are meant to be eaten with your hands, or shared - we want you to come in and have a good time."
Their Coolinary menu is full of bestsellers, like their salmon poke tacos, and jerk fish with guacamole rice and watermelon barbecue. Yup - barbeque sauce made out of watermelon! Their dessert, key lime pie, is to die for!
Richard told us why he loves Coolinary, "Coolinary is a perfect time of the year to come in and almost be a tourist in your own city, you can go to restaurant to restaurant to restaurant. I take advantage of it"
Dinner Menu
First Course
choice of
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
Corn Fritters
Second Course
choice of
Jerk Rubbed Fish
with charred watermelon bbq & guacamole rice
Cavan Single Stack Burger
with American cheese, comeback sauce & Sazerac bbq
Fried Chicken Sandwich
with Tabasco buffalo sauce & blue cheese aioli
Sweet Curry Shrimp & Grits
with toasted coconut & stewed piperade
Third Course
choice of
Key Lime Pie
with graham cracker crust & vanilla cream
Peanut Butter Bar
with espresso-chocolate syrup & spiced candied peanuts
$30
Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.
Lunch Menu
$18
Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.