59-year-old man dies after motorcycle collides with truck in Slidell

SLIDELL – A 59-year-old man was killed last night in a motorcycle wreck in Slidell.

The collision occurred around 6:30 p.m. on August 1 on Robert Boulevard around John Slidell Park, according to the Slidell Police Department.

Kevin Keys was riding his 2003 Yamaha motorcycle north on Robert when a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by an 18-year-old man attempted to take a u-turn in front of the motorcycle.

Keys collided with the side of the truck, and suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash, according to the SPD.

Toxicology reports are pending for both Keys and the driver of the truck.

The crash is still under investigation, according to the SPD.