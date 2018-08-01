Vehicle burglary suspect wearing ankle monitor rescued from canal

SLIDELL – Officers rescued a vehicle burglary suspect from a canal only to find he was wearing an ankle monitor because of a string of previous vehicle burglary arrests.

In fact, 22-year-old Raikenzie Durgin has been arrested seven times so far this year for stealing from vehicles, according to the Slidell Police.

Officers responded to reports of two men burglarizing vehicles in the Palm Lake subdivision just after 3 a.m. on July 31.

They quickly spotted Durgin and a 16-year-old juvenile hiding in a patch of woods.

A K9 unit chased down the 16-year-old, who was treated for dog bites before being booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.

Durgin, on the other hand, jumped into a nearby canal, but quickly became distressed since he does not know how to swim.

SPD officers fished him out of the canal and placed him under arrest.

Durgin and the teen were each charged with seven counts of simple burglary, resisting an officer, and several other charges.

Investigators believe the pair may be responsible for more burglaries, and Durgin and the teen may face additional charges.