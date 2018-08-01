Sports betting begins in Mississippi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BILOXI, MS -- The Beau Rivage casino in Biloxi is one of two resorts owned by MGM Resorts International that began accepting wagers on sporting events. The first bets were placed at noon this afternoon. The parent company's other property in the state, the Gold Strike Casino resort in Tunica, also began accepting the bets.

In May, the United States Supreme Court struck down a federal law that had been on the books since 1992 that prevented states from authorizing sports wagers. In a 6-3 ruling, the court said that the law violated the constitution's provisions that limit the power that the federal government has over states.

According to MGM's announcement about the first sports bets, the wagers coincidentally happened on the 26th anniversary of the first casino bets in Mississippi in the modern casino age.

Right now, the two Mississippi casinos offer sports bets out of temporary betting windows, but both resorts are in the process of designing new facilities to accept the bets.