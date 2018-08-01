Senator Bill Cassidy talks about extension of National Flood Insurance Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen talked with Louisiana senator Bill Cassidy Wednesday after Congress passed a bill extending the National Flood Insurance Program through the end of November.

The four month extension allows any pending real estate transactions to continue that risked being held up by flood insurance requirements.

It also means current policies will continue to protect homeowners through the 2018 hurricane season.

However there are many critics of the program and most people in Congress agree that reform is needed. Senator Cassidy addressed a couple of the potential ways to fix the program.