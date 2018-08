× Saints practice moved indoors, closed to public

METAIRIE – The New Orleans Saints have moved their training camp practice indoors today.

The move inside is “due to a football operations decision,” according to a tweet by the organization.

Indoors practices are closed to the public, but anyone with tickets for today’s practice will be able to use them at another time, according to the Saints.

