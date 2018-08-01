× Man accused of killing “Big Lee” has bonded out of jail

METAIRIE – The man accused of killing “Big Lee” Martin has bonded out of jail.

Seventy-eight-year-old Wayne Higgins left the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on July 31, according to officials at the jail.

Higgins was being held on a $500,000 bond while awaiting trial for second-degree murder in the May 5 shooting that left Lee, a 53-year-old LSU fanatic, dead.

Lee and Higgins had reportedly been feuding for years, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto.

Surveillance video from a neighbor showed that Martin sprayed Higgins’ truck with a water hose as Higgins was backing out of his driveway.

When Higgins rolled down the window, Martin reportedly sprayed water inside the truck.

That’s when Higgins got out of his truck and fired one shot at close range, killing Martin, according to the sheriff’s office.