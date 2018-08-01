× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Omega 3 Supplements from Fish Oil to Flax Oil

You’ve probably heard the recommendation to eat fish at least two to three times a week to get omega-3 fatty acids. But when it comes to supplements, how do we ensure we’re getting the most bang for our buck? To find out, we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on all things omega-3, from fish oil to flax oil and even omega-3 gummies!

FISH OIL: Benefits of DHA & EPA – the primary omega 3’s found in fish oil:

Improve blood pressure

Essential for brain function + baby’s brain development

Natural anti-inflammatory

Associated with lower incidence of depression

FLAX:

Flax is rich in omega-3s called alpha-linolenic acid (ALA)

<10% ALA converted into EPA & DHA

Bottom line: Flax oil doesn’t provide same full-body benefits as fish oil

FLAXSEED: Ground flaxseed, unlike flax oil, is rich in fiber and is one of the richest food sources of lignans, which are highly protective against certain types of cancer

LOVE IT, LIKE IT, HATE IT!

LOVE IT!

Nordic Natural’s Ultimate Omega 3+D and Carlson Fish Oil (Liquid Oil or Capsule)

Ultimate Omega +D: 2 capsules = 1100 mg EPA + DHA (+1,000 IU vitamin D)

3rd party certified; strict standards for purity & quality. Certificates of analysis available

Vegan EPA & DHA: Derived from algae-based sources; check labels as potency varies

LIKE IT!

GNC Triple Strength Fish Oil

Lower price point than Nordic Naturals ($30/120-ct compared to $53/120-ct for Nordic Naturals)

One capsule = 1,000 mg EPA + DHA

HATE IT!

Flaxseed Oil – oil or capsules – poor source of EPA + DHA

Omega 3 Gummies – most have just 100 mg EPA + DHA per piece + added sugar

###

Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune! And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD