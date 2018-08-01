× 3 shot on I-10 in N.O. East, including 2-year-old

NEW ORLEANS – I-10 west between Read and Crowder Boulevards in New Orleans East was shut down for an hour this afternoon after a triple shooting left three people injured.

The shooting occurred just after noon on I-10 in the area of Morrison Road.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the leg and forearm, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg, and a 2-year-old boy suffered graze wounds to the shoulder and sternum, according to the NOPD.

None of the wounds are believed to be life threatening.

A 3-year-old girl and a woman who were also in the vehicle at the time of the shooting were not injured.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information on this developing story.