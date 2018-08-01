Hancock Whitney White Linen Night: How to dress for success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of the city's most popular social events happens Saturday night, August 4, and it requires a very particular wardrobe. We turned to New Orleans fashion stylist and NOLA Fashion Week Producer Tracee Dundas for some advice on how to step into the Julia Street block party in style.

"It's gonna be hot," says Tracee, "So when you're deciding what you're gonna wear keep in mind that you're in New Orleans and it's 100-plus degrees with tons of humidity."

The multi-block street party and art fest is free, with tickets available for food and drink purchases. Details on the event can be found by clicking here. But the clothing purchases you'll want to make before you go depends on your personal style. We visited Perlis and Jade Austin on Magazine Street, and Trashy Diva and California Drawstrings on Royal Street.

Dundas shared a few basic rules with Twist Reporter Stephanie Oswald. She also helped Stephanie choose the perfect dress at Jade Austin (check out the video above!

Here are the basic rules to follow so you can strike a successful pose with your Chardonnay on Saturday:

Number one: Yes, it's called white linen night, but other breathable fabrics are acceptable if you prefer them. Cotton, lace, eyelet, seersucker and crinkle cotton (which often looks just like linen!) are all possibilities for Saturday night.

Number two: Once you have your fabric of choice, stay pure regarding the color. White is non-negotiable! No pops of color are allowed if you want to maintain the proper tone for this social scene. This means no khakis for men and no colorful purses for women.

This brings us to rule number three: Bling must be neutral! However, Tracee says metallics are in that category, which means you are good to go with your gold, silver, copper and bronze accents. Sparkling or shiny metallic colored shoes get Tracee's stamp of approval too, but make sure if you're wearing a hat or fedora, that it's white!

"The goal is to be in white from head to toe," says Tracee.

Tip for Twist viewers: Mention News with a Twist at California Drawstrings and you'll receive a 15 percent discount on your white linen purchase!

More deals in the works: Jade Austin is planning a huge sale next week; the store's owner and namesake says he doesn't store his white linen, so "it's all gotta go." Look for a deal just in time for Dirty Linen Night, which happens August 11, in the French Quarter.