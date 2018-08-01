× For sale: Big Lee’s home now under contract

METAIRIE, La.– The Bonnabel Boulevard home where Metairie tow truck driver Lee “Big Lee” Martin lived and died was recently put on the market with all his LSU memorabilia inside of it. It looks like the LSU-decked out home has now found a buyer. The home is now under contract.

Local Realtor Matthew Grass of The Agency said in a statement to WGNO:

“The Agency took on this listing to assist a family in need. This is simply to sell real estate and help families into homes and out of homes as in this case. The broker placed a value on the home and listed it according to the values in the area. It has been a pleasure assisting the family of the late Lee Martin. One lucky buyer has been fortunate enough to step up and place the property under contract. The valuables will be sold off in an estate sale or auctioned off accordingly prior to the sale. The family is and will be open to a back up offer if anyone is interested. Stay tuned in the next week for the announcement of how the contents will be sold off.”