Coolinary at GW Fins!

NEW ORLEANS - A delicious and inexpensive dinner at this Department Store turned restaurant.

Did you know that GW Fins was built at the turn of the century warehouse for the DH Holmes Department Store? Did you also know they make a dish that combines chicken skin and drum? Now's the perfect time to check it all out!

Michael Nelson is the Executive Chef at GW Fins Restaurant and he loves to have fun during Coolinary. He loves the chance to change up the menu, every single day in August! "Coolinary is a lot of fun especially for the restaurant crew, to have a chance to get creative, and every day we have nine items we have to come up with just to keep the menu fresh!"

One of Nelson's favorites is the Gazpacho, made with whatever fresh ingredients he scores that day. Another is the Chicken Crusted Drum - so is it chicken or fish? Nelson and his team found a way to adhere the skin of a chicken right on top of a drum, "We cook it up and it gets crispy just like fried chicken. You swear you're eating the best fried chicken you ever had."

Can't forget about Desserts! Test Kitchen Taylor could hardly choose her favorite between the Alabama Peach Pannacotta, Carrot Cake with Creole Ice Cream, and Almond Blueberry Cake with Fresh Fig Ice Cream.

Since GW Fins switches up the menu every day, you don't have to get the same meal twice, "Feel free to come as much as you want in August and see what we've got going new!"

GW Fins Dinner Menu

This is an EXAMPLE menu. GW Fins’ changes its menu every day. Please contact the restaurant to find out the daily specials.

First Course

choice of

American Red Snapper Ceviche

mango, citrus, crispy yucca chips

Tempura Royal Red Shrimp

green apple slaw, Vietnamese glaze

Local Chanterelles

roasted tomatoes, soft polenta, goat cheese

Second Course

choice of

Crispy Soft Shell Crab

maque choux, sweet corn spoonbread

Wasabi Crusted Wahoo seared Rare with Pickled Ginger Slaw

bok choy, sticky rice and a sweet soy butter

Chicken Crusted Drum

sautéed drum with a chicken crackling crust, shitakes, white sweet potatoes and pecans in a brown butter

Third Course

choice of

Warm Cherry Almond Cake

Alabama Peach Pana Cotta

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$39

Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.