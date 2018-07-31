What is Coolinary New Orleans?

NEW ORLEANS – Coolinary is going on all August long! It’s the best time of the year to get great deals at your favorite restaurants around New Orleans.

During the month of August, experience some of the best restaurants in the city for a special price! Famous restaurants are offering two-course lunches for $20 or less and three-course dinners for $39 or less. Some restaurants will even have a brunch option, coming in under $39.

Over a hundred restaurants are participating this year. Some of our favorites include Commander’s Palace, SoBou, Toups South, Andrea’s and Johnny Sanchez.

You can find a list of all participating restaurants and more information here.

Every weekday in August, WGNO is bringing you to a new Coolinary restaurant to try out some of the delicious food that they serve. Which are you most excited for?