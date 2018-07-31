× Stormy Tuesday on the way

Rain and storms are likely Tuesday as a big trough in the atmosphere moves through the Mississippi River valley. By late morning and afternoon most of the area will be seeing these storms.

The Futurecast shows good coverage of rain by early afternoon. This is just one shore range model, but most agree that rain and storms will be likely across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

The main threat with this activity will be locally heavy rainfall. This could make for dangerous driving conditions with reduced visibility, but also lead to isolated street flooding in areas where storms repeat over a short amount of time. The Water Vapor, which shows moisture in the atmosphere, really shows the trough well. As the large area of spin in the atmosphere moves east through northern Arkansas storms will develop south and east of it. This will lead to storms quickly developing in the area by later this morning and this afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center does have a Marginal Outlook for severe weather over a good portion of the day. This is on the low end of the scale (1 out of 5). However it does indicate a small risk that storms could produce severe wind gusts (58 mph or higher).

Most likely the storms will be below that limit in the 35-45 mph range. However that combined with heavy rain and frequent lightning could make for dangerous weather through the day.

