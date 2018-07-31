Slidell man who had kilo of meth delivered to his house sentenced to 15 years

COVINGTON – A Slidell man who received one kilo of meth in the mail will spend the next 15 years behind bars.

Fifty-six-year-old Steven Zoerner received the shipment on December 14, 2017, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s office.

A postal inspector had flagged the delivery as suspicious and alerted the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, and a taskforce monitored the delivery of the package to Zoerner’s house.

Zoerner was arrested as soon as the controlled delivery was completed.

He was not surprised when the officers approached to place him under arrest, according to Montgomery.

Marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a scale, meth pipes, and various other drugs were found at Zoerner’s house at the time of his arrest.

Montgomery sentenced Zoerner to 15 years in prison on July 27.