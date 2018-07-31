× Seven victims in Claiborne Ave. shooting released from hospital

NEW ORLEANS — The seven people who were injured in a major shooting on Claiborne Avenue Saturday night have been released from the hospital.

According to NOPD, six of the victims were released from University Medical Center, and one was released from Ochsner Baptist.

A total of 10 people were shot on Claiborne Saturday night when two gunmen chased their intended target into a crowd of people outside of a daiquiri shop. The shooting is believed to be gang-related, and the gunmen were going after 28-year-old Jeremiah Lee.

Lee was one of three people who were shot and killed at the scene. The other two people who died — innocent bystanders who just happened to be in the crowd — were 38-year-old Kurshaw Jackson of New Orleans and 27-year-old Taiesha Watkins of Houston.

There’s a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

NOPD Chief Michael Harrison said at a news conference Monday that investigators “will not stop until we find out who did this.”

“Right now, we are still asking for the public’s help. We know that someone knows something,” he said.