× Senate grants another extension to National Flood Insurance Program

WASHINGTON — The National Flood Insurance Program will remain in place through the 2018 hurricane season.

The U.S. Senate voted 86-12 on yet another temporary extension to the federal program that allows homeowners, business owners and renters in participating towns to purchase federally backed flood insurance.

The bill now heads to President Donald Trump, who is expected to sign the measure.

Congress has been working for months to reform the program, and although the Senate granted another temporary extension, there is still a major rewrite of the law in the works.

“I thank Republicans and Democrats for voting overwhelmingly to keep the National Flood Insurance Program writing policies,” said U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican. “I appreciate Senate leaders listening to my request to move the vote up to today so that no one in Louisiana or the rest of the country is left in the lurch. We now have four months to finalize a long-term plan that reforms the program to make it more affordable, accountable and sustainable.”