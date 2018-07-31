Satchmo Summer Fest returns this weekend with old favorites, new acts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BY NOAH THOMSON

SPECIAL TO WGNO

NEW ORLEANS -- The 18th annual Satchmo Summer Festival kicks off this weekend, celebrating the culture and music that jazz great Louis Armstrong has brought to the city of New Orleans.

The festival is Aug. 3-5 at the Jazz Museum at the Mint and will feature live music, food and other fun.

Admission is $5 per day for everyone above the age of 13.

New Orleans native Louis Armstrong is considered one of the most influential figures to ever grace the Big Easy. Born in 1904, his raspy voice and talents with the trumpet made him a household name all around the world.

His music has inspired countless musicians to follow their dreams. Returning this year is a fan favorite, Japanese Jazz trumpet player Yoshio Toyama. Yoshio was one of the many musicians whose style and music was inspired by Armstrong himself.

Toyama used his unique musical abilities to raise money for New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina and is now a prominent name in the Jazz industry here.

Toyama is a returning artist to the festival this year, with eight other artists making their Satchmo Festival debuts. Names include Grammy winnings Soul Queen Irma Thomas, as well as artists like Doyle Cooper and Bonerama.

Food vendors include Ajun Cajun, Cafe Dauphine, The Company Burger and other local favorites.

To satisfy your sweet tooth, stop on by Plum Street Snowballs and The Praline Connection.

The festival will also host a beer garden as well as the Sonoma Cutrer Rosé Cafe for adults.

So hop on down to the French Quarter this weekend for another uniquely New Orleans event.