Salads and wraps sold by Trader Joe’s, other major grocery stores recalled over Cyclospora fears

INDIANAPOLIS – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is issuing a recall over salad and wrap products produced by an Indianapolis food company.

Beef, pork and poultry salad and wrap products were distributed by Caito Foods across the country and have been recalled due to concerns of Cyclospora contamination.

The items being recalled include several products sold at popular stores such as Trader Joe’s, Walgreen’s and Kroger. Here are photos from the USDA of the labels of affected goods.

See a list of the items under recall here.

The beef, pork and poultry salad and wrap items were produced between July 15 to 18, with the either “Best By,” “Enjoy by,” Best if Sold By” or “Sell By” dates ranging from July 18 through July 23. The products have the number “EST. 39985 or P-39985” inside or next to the USDA mark of inspection.

According to the USDA, Caito Foods officials found out from their lettuce supplier, Fresh Express, that some of the products included chopped romaine that was under recall.

The USDA’s Food Safety Inspection Service is concerned that some products may be in shoppers’ refrigerators and that consumers may be at risk due to the length of the Cyclospora incubation period. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.

These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Cyclospora infection is an illness cause by the intestinal parasite, Cyclospora cayetanensis. The incubation period for Cyclospora ranges from two to 14 days, which would include the dates of July 25 through August 6.

Here’s a list of the recalled items and where they were sold out:

Wrap Roast Beef 4/9.5z – Gordon Food Service

Salad Chicken Caesar 4/7.5z – Gordon Food Service

Salad Santa Fe Chkn 4/8.75z – Gordon Food Service

Salad Chicken Caesar 4/7.5z – Caito Food Distribution

Salad Chef Ham&Trky 4/8.25z – Caito Food Distribution

Wrap Roast Beef 4/9.5z – Caito Food Distribution

Salad Cobb 6/12.5z -Caito Food Distribution

Salad Sm Grdn w/Chckn 6/11.7z – Caito Food Distribution

Salad Sm Caesar w/Chckn 6/10z – Caito Food Distribution

Salad Small Chef 6/9.2z – Caito Food Distribution

Salad Lrg Caesar w/Chckn 4/16z – Caito Food Distribution

Salad Chef 1/12z – Kroger

Salad Caesar Chicken 1/10.5z – Kroger

Salad Chicken Cobb 1/13z – Kroger

Wrap Chicken Caesar 1/12.3z – Kroger

Salad Trky Ovngld Cobb 1/12.25z – Kroger

Salad EvrRst Chckn Caes 1/11z – Kroger

Salad Chef Salad 1/14z – Kroger

Salad Czar & Chicken 1/9z TJs – Trader Joe’s

Salad Chin Ckn Inspd 1/12z TJs – Trader Joe’s

Wrap Chicken Tarragon 10z TJs – Trader Joe’s

WG SantaFe Salad & Chkn 1/11.5 – Walgreen’s

WG Asian Salad & Chkn 1/10.25z – Walgreen’s

WG Chicken Caesar 1/10.25z – Walgreen’s

WG Chef & Ham&Trky 1/11.5z – Walgreen’s

According to the CDC, Cyclospora is spread when people eat or drink something contaminated with feces. Symptoms can include watery diarrhea with frequent, sometimes explosive, bowel movements. Other common symptoms include loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps/pain, bloating, increased gas, nausea, and fatigue. Vomiting, body aches, headache, fever, and other flu-like symptoms may be noted. Some people who are infected with Cyclospora do not have any symptoms.

For more information on the recall, consumers with food safety questions can “Ask Karen,” the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.