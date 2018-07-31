NOLA Craft Beer Experience: Port Orleans Brewing Company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Port Orleans Brewing Company aims to create beers that are balanced, flavorful and drinkable. It's part of their "three-pint session" because you'll want another after rounds one and two.

"We're focusing a lot on lager beer. We've got a brewery designed to make lager beer with horizontal tanks, so we're able to give the beer its due time," says Brian Allen with Port Orleans Brewing Company.

Port Orleans is a proud member of the local brewing community. They brew three to four times a week, producing about 1,000 gallons in each batch. And there's always something worth trying.

"This is our summer seasonal. It's called Porch Days. Sort of a riff on an Arnold Palmer so it's made with black tea and lemon juice, so it's a balance of sort of tannin and refreshment from the tea with a quenching bit of citrus,” says Allen.

And while there's plenty on tap to choose from on location at Tchoupitoulas street, Port Orleans has cans to go too. You can also pick up a brew or two at local grocery stores.

Port Orleans Brewing Company is part of the NOLA Craft Beer Experience. For $49, you get different craft beers at 10 locations around town. You'll get two flights or equivalent of 40 ounces at each participating brewery or pub, about $200 worth of craft beer!