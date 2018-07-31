Man driving stolen dump truck arrested after ramming officer’s vehicle

MT. HERMON, LA – A man who stole a dump truck from New Orleans slammed the stolen dump truck into a Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office vehicle during a police chase.

Police say 31-year-old Zarius Jawone Brown stole the dump truck and 45-year-old Lindsey Daniels stole a Bobcat skid steer from the same construction company in New Orleans.

The owner of the company was able to track the construction equipment to Washington Parish using GPS devices he had installed on the dump truck and Bobcat, according to the WPSO.

Officers located Brown behind the wheel of the dump truck in Mt. Hermon and attempted to pull the vehicle over.

Brown refused and drove off, leading the officers on a chase that ended when he reversed into the vehicle of a detective.

Brown pushed the detective’s vehicle 21 feet back and off of the road before fleeing on foot from the dump truck.

More officers arrived, along with a K9 tracking team from the Rayburn Correctional Center, and Brown was caught and arrested.

He faces charges of attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault with a vehicle on an officer, resisting arrest, possession of stolen property, criminal damage and two counts of failure to honor a written promise.

Brown is being held on a $234,000 bond.

Daniels was arrested separately and without incident after detectives tracked the stolen Bobcat skid steer to his residence, according to the WPSO.

“The owner of the stolen equipment was wise to install the GPS tracking device,” Sheriff Randy Seal said. “The thieves obviously were unaware of the implanted device and likely felt the stolen items could be concealed in rural Washington Parish and not be discovered. They were wrong. Our detectives did an excellent job apprehending Brown and Daniels and recovering the stolen items. I am so grateful that none of our officers were injured when Brown rammed their vehicle and I am grateful to Warden Tanner and his staff from Rayburn Correctional Center for their valuable assistance.”