Lengthy lines in S&WB lobby as water shut-offs loom; mayor calls delinquent customers ‘bad actors’

NEW ORLEANS -- A handful of protesters marched to Mayor LaToya Cantrell's office this afternoon, demanding that she put a stop to the water shut-offs that are supposed to start tomorrow.

The Sewerage and Water Board is planning to resume shutting off water to delinquent customers on Aug. 1 after a seven-month pause due to myriad problems with the troubled agency's billing system.

Now that the billing problem has been resolved, there are about 17,000 customers who owe about $21 million.

The shut-offs won't happen for the more than 6,000 people who have disputed their bills since the new billing system was put in place. Those residents won't face shut-offs until the disputed bills are resolved.

Although the New Orleans City Council sent a letter to the board last week requesting that it hold off on shutting off water for delinquent accounts, Cantrell released the following statement in support of the Sewerage and Water Board resuming the normal collections process:

"Mayor Cantrell supports bringing accountability to delinquent bad actors ... who have taken advantage of billing problems to avoid paying their fair share."

Her statement didn't sit well with some people, among them the protesters at City Hall who accused the mayor of "attacking her base."

"It's a form of violence to shut off water," one protester said.

Meanwhile, the lobby of the Sewerage and Water Board office was overflowing with people Tuesday afternoon, trying to clear up their billing issues before the Aug. 1 deadline.