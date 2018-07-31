Free Food & Fuel! Winn-Dixie & Shell giveaway gas & groceries!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Today Shell and Winn-Dixie teamed up to give 100 lucky customers a free tank of gas up to $40. In addition to the free gas, the first 100 customers were treated to "mystery gift bags" with gift cards to Winn-Dixie ranging from $5-$500.

This giveaway was held to celebrate the new SE Grocers rewards loyalty program, which allows customers to earn points during checkout at any Winn-Dixie grocery store that can be then redeemed for savings on groceries or savings on fuel at participating Shell or other select fuel stations.

They announced their giveaway on social media at 10 this morning.