Free Chipotle guac, free Dairy Queen blizzard, other deals happening today

NEW ORLEANS — For National Avocado Day, Chipotle is giving away free guacamole with online and mobile app orders!

Here’s how it works… Log in or create an account on the Chipotle app or head over to Chipotle.com.

After selecting your entree, choose guacamole as an add-on, a side item or a regular order of chips and guac.

Click “View or Redeem Offers” and select “Add an Offer.” Enter coupon code “AVOCADO” and finish checking out.

There is a limit of one free item per customer while supplies last. The offer “requires a regular-priced purchase of an entree, excluding kids’ meals.”

Baskin-Robbins is ending national ice cream month with a bang on Tuesday by offering all regular and kid-sized scoops for only $1.50 at participating locations.

For a limited time, if you download the Dairy Queen app and register for an account, your will get a free small Blizzard treat at participating locations. They also offer weekly exclusives through the app.

Olive Garden’s “Buy One, Take One” promotion is happening through Sept. 23rd. When you order select entrees, you can take a second one home for free!

Through Sunday, PF Chang’s is offering a buy one regular-priced entree and get another free with a coupon available at pfchangs.com/freeentree. (That’s a dine in only promotion and some exclusions apply.)