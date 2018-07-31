× Entire police force in Mass. town resigns over working conditions

BLANDFORD, Mass. — The entire police department in a small Massachusetts town announced their resignation on Monday after claiming unsafe working conditions, according to a statement from the Blandford Police Department.

All four members of Blandford Police Department resigned from their positions after noting the unsafe working conditions.

The officers explained that there was a lack of safety regarding ill-fitting bulletproof vests, faulty squad cars, inadequate staffing and insufficient pay, according to WWLP.

Officials remind Blandford residents to continue to call 911 for emergencies but have redirected non-emergency calls to the State.

In a post made on Twitter, Massachusetts State Police noted that they will be committed to assuring the protection of Blandford residents.

“For decades the Massachusetts State Police have maintained a strong presence in the town of Blandford, providing police services on a daily basis and responding to emergency and routine calls for service to supplement the local department’s capabilities,” according to the Massachusetts State Police Twitter. “The residents of Blandford may be assured that the State Police will continue to protect their community.”

Officers said they regret leaving the town without police enforcement, but felt they had no other choices when their own safety was at stake, according to NBC Boston.

“We have notified town officials that we maintain our commitment to the town and will assume any additional duties required in the wake of the resignations of local officers,” a state police spokesperson shared in a statement, according to NBC Boston.