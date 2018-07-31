× Coroner: New Orleans grandmother missing for months died of gunshot wounds to the head

NEW ORLEANS — Jean Stokes, the elderly woman who was missing for months before investigators determined it was her skull that was found by kayakers in Irish Bayou, died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head, according to the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office.

Stokes, a beloved grandmother from New Orleans East, was reported missing on October 13, 2017. Family members last reported contact with her on October 11, according to the NOPD. Her vehicle was found a short time later abandoned in a wooded area not far from her home on Good Drive.

The kayakers found her remains in late October, but DNA analysis didn’t confirm it was Stokes until April.

Police have long suspected foul play, and her death was ruled a homicide in April.

NOPD is in charge of the homicide investigation. No additional information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call NOPD Homicide Section at (504) 653-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 837-8477.