Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake! Would you eat it?

NEW ORLEANS - A chocolate cake with a scary surprise - mayo in the batter!

We all know that Tamica hates anything white and creamy - with Mayo topping the list. Today Test Kitchen Taylor decided to trick her into eating a cake filled with mayo. Do you think she liked it?

Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake

2 cups cake flour, sifted

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup cocoa powder

2 teaspoons baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup water

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Begin by preheating your oven to 350 degrees.

Prepare a bundt pan by lightly spraying the interior with cooking spray. Next, lightly sprinkle flour around the interior of the pan.

Using a large mixing bowl, whisk together the sifted flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt until well blended.

Add the mayonnaise to the flour mixture, along with the water and vanilla extract.

Use a sturdy wooden spoon to stir the ingredients together until well incorporated.

Spoon the batter into the bundt pan. Bake for 30-35 minutes. Check for doneness by inserting a wooden toothpick into the cake. If the toothpick comes out clean, the cake is ready; if not, allow to bake for 2 minutes longer.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!