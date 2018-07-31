In this Carla's Menu, Carla Pesono takes you to Vucinovich's Restaurant in New Orleans East. It's located at 4510 Michoud Blvd., New Orleans and open only for lunch from 10am-2pm.
Carla’s Menu: Vucinovich’s Restaurant
-
After 175-plus years, Antoine’s restaurant is finally getting an elevator
-
Now serving 75 years of catfish perfection: Barrow’s is back in business
-
NOLA Flavor with Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant
-
Name picked for new restaurant by Commander’s Palace & Reginelli’s teams
-
“No Menu Tuesdays” at Coquette
-
-
Commander’s Palace & Reginelli’s join forces for new restaurant
-
BBQ buffet that’s not on a buffet, it’s IN a cup! The whole meal deal
-
2018 New Orleans Oyster Festival
-
‘People said it couldn’t be done’: Arnaud’s still thriving after 100 years in business
-
New Orleans Wine & Food Experience wow’s the culinary crowd
-
-
NOLA Caribbean Festival 2018
-
What NOLA eatery made Thrillist’s list of The 21 Best Hot Dog Joints in America?
-
UNO’s 7th Annual Crawfish Mambo Cook-Off