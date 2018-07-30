Zoo accused of painting zebra stripes on donkey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A zoo in Cairo, Egypt is being accused of trying to deceive visitors by painting zebra stripes onto a donkey.

The zoo director is insisting that the animal is the real deal but 18-year-old Mahmoud Sarhan said when he visited a new animal sanctuary at the International Garden municipal park... he spotted a strange looking animal.

Several things about the animal concerned the visitor. For instance, the black paint had melted off the donkey’s face and the ears didn’t look like the right size for a zebra.

He posted a photo to his Facebook page, which quickly went viral.

The director of Gardens Project in Cairo says that the animals are well taken care of and are inspected regularly to ensure their welfare; he vehemently denies the reports that they tried to pass off a donkey as a zebra.