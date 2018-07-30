× Two stops on Riverfront Streetcar line suspended for Four Seasons Hotel construction

NEW ORLEANS — Two stops on the Riverfront Streetcar route are suspended for up to a year in order to start construction on the new Four Seasons Hotel at the World Trade Center building and other private residences in the area.

In order to make way for the new $500 million dollar project, both the Poydras and the Julia Street stations will be closing down. But RTA is offering a complimentary looped shuttle service in its place.

The new route will take commuters from the Canal Street station to the Julia Street station and will be available seven days a week from 10 a.m – 7 p.m.

The new Four Seasons Hotel and construction of other private residences will bring around 1,600 construction jobs to the area.

It’s a major construction project, and one of several steps the city has taken recently to revamp the riverfront.

