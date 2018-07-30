Toilet seats, umbrellas, flip flops: watch them take a big bite as a SHARK

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's a creation of stuff that washed up on beaches. Most of it comes from beaches on the Pacific Coast.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is at the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas in New Orleans, Louisiana where the trash has turned into treasure.

The treasure looks like animals that come out of the water.

They're sculptures made from plastic trash collected from beaches. The goal is to give all of us a lesson in how plastic pollution threatens the ecosystems of our planet's oceans and waterways.

You can see it for yourself. It's called “Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea".

The sculptures are making their way around America. It's a traveling show and tell kind of show.