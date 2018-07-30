× Slidell PD investigates suspicious death on Paige Court; road closed until further notice

SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department is working a suspicious death on Paige Court in the Breckenridge Subdivision.

According to Slidell PD, officers found a body inside a home while performing a welfare check.

Slidell Police are investigating the manner and cause of death and will release more details as they become available.

Paige Court will be closed off until further notice. Any residents living on the street must show identification in order to return to their homes.