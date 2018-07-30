× Pet Adoption Monday: Meet Joey

Meet Joey. He is a young, medium-sized, male terrier. Joey LOVES water. He loves toys, treats, long walks, and most importantly you! Even though people in his past have failed him, he still has full trust and faith in people. He loves them so much… maybe as much as he loves the pool! Grab your swim suit and let’s go, he’s ready and waiting. Joey’s vaccinations are up to date and he is neutered. For more info, contact ARNO at adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org.

For the Dog Days of Summer promotion, large dogs’ adoption fee is $125 instead of $200 with an approved application.

