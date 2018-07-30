× NOPD: Shooting investigation in Mid-City, one woman was injured

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in Mid-City, just minutes after the deadly shooting on South Claiborne that killed 3 people and injured 7 others.

Police say a woman was shot in the back multiple times on Metairie Road and City Park Avenue on Saturday, July28th.

Investigators say the victim stopped at a red light and heard gunshots. She reportedly felt pain and realized she was shot in the back 3 times.

Detectives found the woman in Jefferson Parish at the intersection of Causeway and Veterans Boulevards.

She was taken to the hospital by EMS.

There’s no word on a motive, suspect, or her condition.

The victim was the 11th person shot Saturday night.

Investigators are not saying if this shooting was related to the South Claiborne mass incident.

If you know anything, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.