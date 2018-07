NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Itamar Castro went out to take out the trash at her home in the 4000 block of South Carrollton Avenue around 10 p.m. on July 29 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Itamar Castro is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at (504) 658-6010.