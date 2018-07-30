× Mosquito pool in Thibodaux tests positive for St. Louis Encephalitis

THIBODAUX, La. — Thibodaux officials are warning residents that one of the mosquito pools in a recent sample tested positive for St. Louis Encephalitis.

The positive testing came from a sample in Northwest Thibodaux, according to a public service announcement from the city.

Residents in the are will be made aware that there is a heightened potential for encephalitis infection in their neighborhood and that personal protection and yard sanitation is recommended, the city said in the public service announcement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says on its website that most people who contract this disease have no apparent illness.

Initial symptoms of those who become ill include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, and fatigue.

Severe neuroinvasive disease (often involving encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain) occurs more commonly in older adults. In rare cases, long-term disability or death can result. There are no vaccines to prevent nor medications to treat St. Louis Encephalitis.

Care is based on symptoms.