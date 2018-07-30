Gleason’s team is getting bigger: Steve and Michel Gleason expecting second child

NEW ORLEANS — Former New Orleans Saint and ALS survivor Steve Gleason and his wife Michel, are expecting their second child.

Michel posted a photo of the family while vacationing in Idaho, with Michel clearly sporting a baby bump.

Gleason is a beloved hometown hero with one of the most recognized nonprofits in New Orleans.

He played for the New Orleans Saints from 2000-2008. His blocked punt against the Atlanta Falcons went down in Saints history on Sept. 25, 2006, the first game played in the Superdome since it reopened after Hurricane Katrina. It was one of the most watched football games in NFL history.

He retired from football 18 months after the historic game.

A few years later, in 2011, Gleason was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Since his diagnosis, he has become an activist in the fight for a cure for the excruciating, often fatal disease.

His foundation, Team Gleason, raises money and awareness about the disease and helps ALS patients to live the most independent life they possibly can.

His Team Gleason House for Innovative Living in New Orleans is only the second of its kind in the world. It uses the latest computer technology to help ALS patients live more independently.