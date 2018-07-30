Four Lafourche Parish men accused of setting fire to boat to thwart business rival

GALLIANO, La. — After an eight-month investigation, four men have been arrested in Lafourche Parish for reportedly setting fire to a boat owned by someone who was trying to start a rival business.

According to Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, the investigation began in November, when investigators responded to a boat fire West 186 Street in Galliano. The fire was suspicious, prompting fire officials in Lafourche Parish to ask the fire marshal’s office for help with the investigation.

The victim told deputies that he believed his former employer, 30-year-old Max Cheramie, could be involved, because the victim was trying to start a rival charter fishing business.

Investigators then determined that Max Cheramie hatched a plan to disable the boat. Cheriamie’s brother, Gabriel, allegedly offered to pay Anthony Bourffanie, Jr. money to cut a wire on the boat.

Bourffanie reportedly recruited Adam Theriot, believing both would be paid for their efforts, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both men allegedly were on drugs on the night of Nov. 26 and drove to the victim’s house to follow through with the plan.

Bourffanie stayed in the truck, while Theriot wore a disguise and some gloves and attempted to cut the wire. Theriot was unable to cut the wire so he decided to light the gas tank on fire, destroying the boat.

After fleeing the scene, both men took photos of the boat on fire from across the canal and sent it to Gabriel to show that the job had been completed, investigators said. But they were never paid for setting the boat on fire.

Theriot, 35, from Lafourche Parish, was arrested in the Monroe area July 10 on one count of simple arson. He was later transferred to the Lafourche Parish Jail.

Gabriel Cheramie, 46, of Golden Meadow, was booked into the Lafourche Parish Jail July 13 on one count each of principal to simple arson and criminal conspiracy.

Anthony Bouffanie Jr., 43, of Galliano, was booked into the Lafourche Parish Jail July 17 on one count each of principal to simple arson and conspiracy to commit simple arson.

Max Cheramie, 30, of Cutoff, turned himself in to authorities July 23. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Jail on one count each of principal to simple Arson and criminal conspiracy.

29.442165 -90.299246